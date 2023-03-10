DA: Dunn County officer involved shooting was justified

Mar. 9—MENOMONIE — The use of deadly force by three law enforcement officers in a Jan. 21 officer involved shooting in Dunn County "were justified acts of self defense and defense of others," Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Amidon Nodolf said Thursday.

"While the death of Nicholas Ciccarelli is tragic, based on his statements and actions that night, these officers were left with no other choice, likely in part due to the very high level of methamphetamine in his blood," Amidon Nodolf said.

Ciccarelli's postmortem toxicology revealed positive drug screens with a high level of methamphetamine, she said.

According to the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation:

Ciccarelli was fatally shot during a Jan. 21 traffic stop of a stolen vehicle.

Ciccarelli, 45, died at the scene that night after being shot by officers near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive in Menomonie.

Ciccarelli had gotten out of the driver's side of the stolen vehicle, quickly approached officers and moved his firearm in their direction.

Officer Tyson Kahl and Lt. Michael Sampson of the Menomonie Police Department and Deputy Jacob Blum of the Dunn County Sheriff's Office discharged their weapons, striking Ciccarelli.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. The three who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave.

Kahl has 5 1/2 years of law enforcement experience while both Sampson and Blum have a dozen years of experience.

Prior to the traffic stop that night, Ciccarelli was the suspect in a home invasion in Menomonie. An apartment resident called 911 when Ciccarelli broke through the front door, issued multiple death threats and shot through a bedroom door.

Ciccarelli then stole the apartment dweller's vehicle, leading to the traffic stop that happened at about 9:08 p.m. that night.

Ciccarelli had lived in Oakdale, Minn., according to Wisconsin online court records, but he had recently moved and did not leave a new address. Ciccarelli had a pending case filed Jan. 12 in Dunn County for charges of bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. The only other criminal case against him in Wisconsin was filed in December for possession of a variety of drugs, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in Adams County.