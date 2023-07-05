DA: Easton man in hostile relationship kills Raynham woman, then himself

RAYNHAM − An Easton man broke into the Raynham home of a woman he was in a hostile relationship with and killed her before taking his own life, prosecutors said.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney's office are investigating an "apparent murder-suicide" that occurred early in the morning on July Fourth.

Raynham police received 911 calls reporting a shooting about 2:02 a.m. Tuesday from the female shooting victim and another tenant who lives at the home at 80 Ruth Ellen Road.

"When police and paramedics arrived on scene minutes later, they discovered both the victim and the apparent shooter deceased in the victim's bedroom," the Bristol County DA's office said in a written statement.

Prosecutors identified the victim as Tatiana Tavares, 30, of Raynham, and the apparent shooter, who they say took his own life, as Scott Swale, 43, of Easton.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that Mr. Swale appears to have forced entry into the home by shattering a sliding glass door," the DA's office wrote. "He then walked upstairs to Ms. Tavares's bedroom and shot her in the- chest while she was lying on the bed. Swale then appears to have shot himself in the head."

Tavares and Swale were "engaged in a hostile year-long on again, off again relationship," the DA's office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

