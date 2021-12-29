DA: EC police officer was justified in using deadly force

Dec. 28—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire police officer was justified in using deadly force for fatally shooting a 30-year-old man Nov. 3 at a residence in the 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal said Tuesday.

"Kristopher O'Neill's use of deadly force was justified as a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of others," Rindal said.

According to police reports of the incident, officers responded to a 911 call at about 2:41 p.m. on Nov. 3 about a man breaking into a home on the 400 block of Selma Street.

LeKenneth Q. Miller had already stabbed a woman multiple times inside the home and a second woman fled before police arrived.

O'Neill and fellow officer Jason Kaveney went into the residence and encountered Miller, who was still armed with a knife. O'Neill fired his gun, striking Miller.

Officers and emergency medical workers attempted lifesaving efforts, but Miller died on the scene.

The woman suffering from serious stab wounds was transported to an Eau Claire hospital and then taken by helicopter to a regional hospital or treatment of her injuries.

In responding to Rindal's opinion, Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said O'Neill and Kaveney took decisive and necessary action to protect the community.

"When doing so, they put themselves in harm's way," Rokus said. "Once LeKenneth Miller's violent behavior was stopped, officers immediately began administering life-saving measures to both Miller and the person he was attacking with a knife. The actions of these officers were heroic."

In addition to Rindal's review of the incident, the Police Department is in the process of conducting an administrative review, Rokus said.

"The purpose of this review is to determine policy compliance by responding officers," the chief said. "This policy evaluation will be completed within the next several weeks and will be available for community review."

Rindal said he reviewed numerous reports from the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, which was the lead investigator of this incident.

According to the reports:

Two women were hiding in a locked bedroom because Miller had strangled one of the women — his ex-girlfriend — a week earlier.

Dispatchers released this information to O'Neill, including that Miller was in the house and had a history of violence. Dispatchers also directed Kaveney to respond to the scene.

The women told dispatchers that Miller had gone to the kitchen to get a knife and was attempting to pry open the bedroom door.

Once screaming was heard from inside the residence, O'Neill and Kaveney drew their service weapons and attempted to kick in the front door.

One of the women came out of a side door and screamed that Miller was in the bathroom stabbing the other woman.

The officers went inside and encountered Miller in the kitchen.

Miller raised the knife toward the officers and was ordered to drop the weapon. When Miller moved toward the officers with the knife in his hand, O'Neill struck him with six shots from his service weapon. After a few moments, Miller dropped to the ground and the knife came out of his hand.

Kaveney remained with Miller while O'Neill went to the woman in the bathroom. She had multiple stab wounds to her face, left eye, arms and leg.

O'Neill and Kaveney have 24 and 19 years of law enforcement experience, respectively.