DA: Elkmont teen who killed family previously tried to poison stepmother

Jul. 19—ATHENS — An Elkmont teen charged with capital murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of his family had previously tried to poison his stepmother, according to a notice filed last week by Limestone County Assistant District Attorney Bill Lisenby Jr.

According to the pleading, which gives notice of the prosecution's plan to introduce at trial evidence of prior crimes or wrongful acts, Mason Sisk "allegedly put peanut butter into Mary Sisk's coffee when he was aware that she had a severe peanut allergy."

Mason Sisk, 14 at the time of the killings and now 17, has a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 12.

Sisk, who is being tried as an adult, is charged with the shooting deaths of his father John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35; his 6-year-old brother Kane; his 5-year-old sister Rorrie; and his 6-month-old brother Colson. The shootings occurred at the family's home on Ridge Road in Elkmont.

He was charged with three counts of capital murder of a victim under 14 years of age and one count of capital murder of two or more people.

Shortly after the Sept. 2, 2019, shootings, a spokesman with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said Mason Sisk called 911 at 10:55 p.m. on the day of the shootings. He met deputies outside the house and told them he had heard gunfire on the main level of the house while he was in the basement, according to the Sheriff's Office, but eventually admitted to the killings.

In his notice, Lisenby said that before the shootings Mason Sisk had taken a gun from his grandmother's home, made threats to his father and stepmother, was "forceful" with his siblings and had "anger control issues with his brother." He also allegedly took two rings from his stepmother and gave them away.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.