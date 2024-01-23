DA: Ephrata woman, 33, charged as accomplice in the rape of a 7-year-old

A 33-year-old Ephrata woman has been charged as the accomplice to a 54-year-old Manheim man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old child, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney's office.

Ariel Hiestand was charged Friday with rape of a child, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child. The district attorney's office said Heistand also has various child pornography charges.

On Jan. 15, 2024, Lebanon County Detectives arrested Edward Lee Williams for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old. Officials said that throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that Ariel Hiestand became aware of the abuse.

"Upon learning of the abuse, Hiestand told the child that she once again needed to subject herself to the abuse of Edward Williams so that Hiestand could attempt to video record the abuse," the district attorney's office said in a press release Tuesday.

After obtaining the video footage, Hiestand then allegedly showed it to another child. Police interviewed two additional children, who said Hiestand knew about the abuse and encouraged it to continue.

"Hiestand was later interviewed by members of the Lebanon County Detective Bureau and admitted that the child in fact had disclosed to her that she was being abused by Edward Williams and that she told the victim that she needed to allow him to abuse her again," the district attorney's office said, adding that Hiestand provided the video footage to members of the Lebanon County Detective Bureau.

Hiestand is being held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility, unable to make bail that was set at $100,000 as of Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Lebanon County Magisterial Judge Anthony Verna at 8 a.m. Feb. 1.

Williams was also being held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility, unable to make bail that was set at $500,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Lebanon County Magisterial Judge Anthony Verna at 8 a.m. Jan. 25.

The Department of Human Services operates a 24/7 hotline to report suspected child abuse or concerns about the welfare of a child. ChildLine can be reached at 800-932-0313.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

