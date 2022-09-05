DA: Erie High student charged with having fentanyl, cash; case goes juvenile court

The opioid crisis has made its way into the Erie School District with the arrest of an Erie High School student.

The student has been detained for prosecution in juvenile court on charges that the student had 13.96 grams of fentanyl and $3,100 in cash at the school on Wednesday, the third day of classes in the 2022-23 academic year, Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said on Friday. The amount of 13.96 grams is about a half an ounce.

Hirz said the student was charged with possession with the intent to deliver, and is being held at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center in Millcreek Township. Hirz said she could provide few details on the case — including the student's name, age and gender and how the drugs were packaged — because the defendant is a juvenile, but she said authorities at the school discovered the drugs.

The arrest, Hirz said, "emphasizes the need for education and prevention to make sure these kids know how dangerous and lethal these drugs are."

Fentanyl increasingly present in Erie

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. Often packaged in slow-release patches, fentanyl is also showing up on the street in Erie in pill form, and is being mixed with or passed off as other street drugs including heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, according to Erie police.

The percentage of drug deaths involving fentanyl has climbed steadily during the opioid crisis. The Erie County Coroner's Office first listed the drug as a contributing factor in its reports in 2016.

Erie School District 'grateful' for response to fentanyl case

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny referred questions about the Erie High case to the Erie School District, which has its own police force. The Erie School District said it could provide few details on the case because the defendant is a juvenile.

"We are grateful for the immediate and professional response from our district police officers and for the cooperation of other law enforcement agencies," the district said in a statement on Friday. "An incident like this underscores the importance of the ongoing work we’re doing to ensure the safety and security of our staff, students and families, and the need for us to work together as a community to address youth drug use and violence."

Erie High, at 3325 Cherry St., is the Erie School District's largest school, with in-person enrollment of 1,400 in 2021-22. The district police's force, made up of 12 full-time officers and four part-time officers, has officers present in the 500,000-square-foot building.

Erie High students returned to classes on a staggered schedule. Seniors and first-year students returned on Monday, juniors on Tuesday and sophomores on Wednesday. All classes were in attendance on Wednesday.

New year starts with more security at Erie High

The Erie School District, with about 10,000 students, increased security measures at Erie High and its other schools in response to the shooting at Erie High on April 5. A student, then 14, is charged with shooting another student, then 16, in the leg, abdomen and buttocks during a confrontation in a hallway.

The defendant in that case, Jim'mare Crosby, is being prosecuted as an adult due to the violent nature of the crime. His case is pending in Erie County Common Pleas Court and he is at the Erie County Prison.

The increased security measures included metal detectors and new alarm systems on doors.

The arrest of the Erie High student comes as Erie County government, including the District Attorney's Office, is set to increase programs to address the opioid epidemic. The county just started receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars related to settlements with drug companies, officials said at a County Council meeting on Wednesday.

