DA Erik Nasarenko sheds light on arrest of Camarillo murder suspect

Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Victor Medina, left, comforts Gloria Velasquez, aunt of murder victim Jose Antonio Velasquez, during a press conference on the case at the District Attorney's office on Wednesday.

Authorities say they have begun to unravel the murder of Jose Antonio Velasquez, a Camarillo resident and burgeoning contractor who disappeared last summer and was later found dead by hikers in Los Angeles County.

At a press conference Wednesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko walked through how Velasquez, 35, was allegedly killed by Rotherie Durell Foster, 37, also of Camarillo. Foster and Velasquez knew each other as business acquaintances in the local plumbing industry, Nasarenko said, before Foster reportedly shot and killed Velasquez.

"The murder was carried out for financial gain," Nasarenko said during a joint press conference with Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff.

Velasquez was reported missing in late July. Over the next few days, the case shifted from a missing persons case to one involving suspicious circumstances, Nasarenko said.

The disappearance gained widespread attention after the sheriff's office sought the public's help finding Velasquez in early August. Authorities said he was last seen on the evening of July 27 at Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks. His friends and family organized search parties and hired a private investigator.

Hikers eventually found Velasquez's remains on Oct. 3.

A photo of murder victim Jose Antonio Velasquez, 35, was shown during a press event about the case with Ventura County's top law enforcement officials on Wednesday

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday alleges that after the killing on or around July 28, Foster used Velasquez’s debit card, credit card and checkbook at a variety of businesses in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, including gas stations, a Chase bank and a Los Angeles deli.

Sheriff’s detectives investigated reports of fraud and arrested Foster in August on suspicion of alleged property crimes in cases that were later dismissed, court records show. He was also arrested on Aug. 17 on suspicion of felony firearms violations and has been in Ventura County jail custody ever since. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the firearms case.

Foster was charged Tuesday with first degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, seven counts of identity theft and two counts of forgery, all felonies. Foster has two prior “strikes” from previous convictions of voluntary manslaughter and assault causing great bodily injury in the Sacramento area, leading to his imprisonment until only a few years ago, authorities said. If convicted on all current charges, Foster could potentially qualify for life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Story continues

Nasarenko said he spoke to Velasquez’s mother and stepfather after charges were filed and said they told him Velasquez had been saving up money to help them buy a house in his native Virginia.

Fryhoff said Velasquez's remains were found when hikers in unincorporated Los Angeles County reported a foul odor in October. The body was found off Mulholland Highway in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Rotherie Durell Foster

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office later identified the remains as Velasquez and determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

The DA's complaint alleges Foster used a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol during the crime.

Fryhoff thanked various teams in the sheriff's office that contributed to the murder investigation, including forensics and crime lab teams.

Nasarenko said the thoroughness of the investigation was part of the reason Foster was charged with murder nearly six months after the crime was committed. Foster is the only suspect in the case, he added.

At an arraignment hearing Wednesday afternoon in Ventura County Superior Court, Foster was represented by the Ventura County Public Defender's Office, court records show. No plea was entered. Judge Nancy Ayers granted a defense request to continue the arraignment until the afternoon of Feb. 17 in courtroom 13.

Foster remained in custody Wednesday at the Todd Road Jail facility, where he is not eligible for bail.

A photo of murder victim Jose Velasquez is displayed on a screen behind Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff and District Attorney Erik Nasarenko as they discuss the case on Wednesday.

This story may be updated.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Erik Nasarenko explains investigation behind Camarillo murder arrest