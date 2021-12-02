DA: Fatal police shooting near Braintree apartment was justified after officers 'ambushed'

BRAINTREE — Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey has cleared three Braintree police department officers of any wrongdoing in the shooting death a man in the woods outside the Braintree Village apartment complex in June.

Morrissey said in a letter Wednesday to Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois that the shooting death of Brockton's Andrew Homen, 34, was justified. He said officers only shot Homen after he first opened fire. Two officers were shot and a police K-9, Kitt, was killed in the firefight.

Homen was armed, resisting arrest, didn't put down his gun when ordered and shot at officers and Kitt, making his shooting objectively reasonable and justified, Morrissey said in the letter.

Homen shot and injured Matthew Donoghue, 34, and Bill Cushing, 44. He also fired the bullet that killed Cushing's K-9 Kitt. Both Donoghue and Cushing required surgery after the firefight in the woods, but have sense returned home.

Donoghue, Cushing and uninjured Officer Richard Seibert all shot at Homen after they found him in the woods. Morrissey's letter outlines the most complete narrative released to date of the events leading up to and following Homen's death.

On June 4, 2021, a woman called 911 and said Homen attacked her, tried to choke her and held a gun to her head, the narrative details. After she called 911, Homen left the apartment complex and ran into the wooded area next door, bordered by the MBTA Commuter Rail tracks and Commercial Street. The victim told police Homen was armed with two guns, which police later found on him, Morrissey said in the letter.

After watching video surveillance of Homen running into the woods, officers set up "security perimeter" and crafted a plan to "track and attempt to apprehend" Homen in the woods. Cushing and Kitt, on a 15-foot leash, led the search. Siebert and Donoghue joined him.

Kitt picked up a trail and, 45 minutes after Homen walked into the woods, Cushing said he saw someone behind a rock a few feet away. Cushing said he starting yelling "Show me your hands," Morissey wrote n the letter.

June 5, 2021: Second Braintree police officer shot in firefight released from South Shore Hospital

"As K-9 Kitt advanced toward Homen, the subject fired three rounds in quick succession," Morrissey said in the letter. He described the shooting as an "ambush."

Both Cushing and Donoghue fired at Homen. Cushing said he emptied his magazine after having a gun pointed at him. Donoghue said he saw the silhouette of a person behind heavy brush and the muzzle flash of a gun shooting in his direction. He shot back as he moved toward Homen.

Siebert said he heard Cushing yelling for Homen to drop the gun; saw the dog leap and fall backward; and saw a muzzle flash from Homen's gun. Siebert, carrying a rifle, shot at Homen before learning Cushing and Donoghue were hit. He fired an additional eight to 10 times, Morrissey said in the letter.

Siebert then provided emergency aid to Cushing and then Donoghue.

A pathologist told the district attorney's office that Homen's autopsy revealed 19 entrance and exit wounds on his body. She said she couldn't tell how many times he had been shot and if the wounds were from a pistol or rifle, Morrissey said in the letter.

A ballistics report found Cushing's pistol, which had a total capacity of 10 bullets, was completely empty. Siebert fired an estimated 21 times at Homen, based on the number of bullets left in his rifle's magazine. Donoghue, armed with the same pistol as Cushing, emptied his magazine, reloaded and fired again. He had eight live rounds left in his pistol.

Homen's .40-caliber pistol had one bullet in the chamber and one in the magazine. The magazine's capacity was 14 bullets. His other pistol, a revolver, was full and had not been fired.

