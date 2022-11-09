DA: Fatal Taunton crash highlights 'urgent need to amend' dangerousness statute

TAUNTON — The 34-year-old man who allegedly caused a fatal crash in Taunton while fleeing a traffic stop was ordered held without bail Tuesday in Taunton District Court.

Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez of Norton and Medford was arraigned on charges of manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide and negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection with a fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton Monday afternoon that claimed the life of 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros of Middleboro.

Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the Bristol County district attorney's office, said Bannister-Sanchez is awaiting trial on a previous drug charge in Raynham, and he had been released on bail when the crash occurred.

"The defendant was out on bail for a Bristol County Superior Court case," Miliote said. "The defendant is charged with trafficking a Class A drug, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine."

Miliote said a Taunton District Court judge ordered Bannister-Sanchez's bail on the drug trafficking charge revoked during his arraignment.

"The judge also temporarily held the defendant without bail on the new case until he hires his defense attorney, at which point further bail arguments can be made by the defendant," Miliote said.

Massachusetts state police drug task force investigators were watching Bannister-Sanchez at the scene of an alleged drug deal in Middleboro minutes before the deadly crash in Taunton, according to a report by Taunton Daily Gazette media partner WCVB.

Task force investigators attempted to pull Bannister-Sanchez over — but instead he fled at a high rate of speed, state police said.

State police did not engage in a chase because there was a court-authorized GPS device affixed to Bannister-Sanchez's 2017 Toyota Highlander, according to Assistant District Attorney Kaitlyn O'Leary, WCVB reported.

That GPS recorded the Highlander speeding at up to 101 miles per hour, WCVB reported.

Several minutes later, on Kingman Road in Taunton, Bannister-Sanchez crashed the Highlander into a Ford Fusion, killing the driver, Medeiros, the DA's office said.

After the crash, Bannister-Sanchez fled on foot down a Taunton road carrying a backpack with $20,000 in cash, WCVB reported.

He was caught and detained by a state trooper and bystanders and taken by ambulance to Morton Hospital in Taunton with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Medeiros was married with two teenage children, a visibly shaken neighbor of Medeiros' told WCVB.

Bristol DA urges change to state's dangerousness hearing law

Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn said prosecutors could not request a dangerousness hearing for Bannister-Sanchez when he was arraigned on the crash charges.

"This case highlights the urgent need to amend the dangerousness statute, which I've advocated for years," Quinn said. "The facts and circumstances of this case are egregious. On top of it, the defendant is out on bail for a superior court drug trafficking case and on probation for other drug offenses."

Quinn said the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court recently ruled "manslaughter is not a crime for which we can request a dangerousness hearing."

"The crime of manslaughter must be added to the dangerousness statute, along with other crimes like rape of a child," Quinn said. "This is unacceptable and needs to be changed by the Legislature. This defendant is clearly dangerous and should be held without bail until his cases are resolved."

The incident remains under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn's office, prosecutors, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and Taunton Police.

The case was continued to Dec. 8.

With reporting by WCVB.

