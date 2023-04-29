Investigation underway after remains of baby girl found in Rochester recycling facility

Massachusetts authorities are asking for help in identifying the remains of a baby girl whose remains were found in Rochester on Thursday.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois and Massachusetts State Police say the remains were discovered at a regional recycling facility. The baby was found inside a trash collection that came from Martha’s Vineyard and was shopped to Rochester for disposal, MSP says.

Officials believe the mother of the infant possibly lives on, recently visited, or has some connection to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is currently examining the remains.

Anyone with any information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Massachusetts State Trooper Dustin Shaw at 508-790-5799.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

