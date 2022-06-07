DA files charges in cruelty case

Jun. 7—The Sutter County District Attorney's Office filed 19 felony charges against a pair that was arrested recently for suspected animal abuse and animal neglect.

On May 24, 63 animals including 39 dogs, 13 horses, seven cats and four exotic birds were seized in the "vicinity" of the 3400 block of Sankey Road in Pleasant Grove through the combined efforts of the Sutter Animal Services Authority, Sutter County Sheriff's Office and Sutter County Code Enforcement. Later on May 26, a second warrant was served.

Due to "logistical constraints," 10 animals included in the original May 24 warrant were not able to be seized. The sheriff's office said animal control officers wrote a "Piggyback" warrant to seize the additional animals on May 26.

During the serving of that warrant, deputies found that seven animals which were to be seized were not at the property. However, the officers were able to determine that 47 additional animal cruelty violations had allegedly occurred.

As a result of the investigation and warrants that were served, Lynette Kim Countryman-Dunivan, 50, and Chad Damon Dunivan, 51, both of Pleasant Grove, were arrested for numerous felony charges, including animal abuse.

Last week, the pair had 19 felony charges of cruelty to animals filed against them by the Sutter County District Attorney's Office.

Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper said on Monday that a preliminary hearing date for the two will be set on Wednesday. She confirmed that all of the counts against Countryman-Dunivan and Dunivan are for "felony violations of Penal Code Section 597(b), cruelty to animals."

On May 27, the Appeal was given an inside look at some of the seized animals that were being taken care of by Sutter Animal Services in Yuba City. Staff there reported working as much as 18-hour days with very little sleep due to the large amount and variety of animals that are involved in the case.

Many of the animals the Appeal observed were in poor condition with the horses that were seized showing the most obvious signs of potential abuse or neglect. Cuts could be seen on their necks and bodies along with the thin nature of the horses causing their bones to be clearly visible.

On Monday, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said it and Sutter Animal Services Authority are asking concerned citizens to email questions, concerns, or offers of assistance to Megan Anderson at manderso@yubacity.net or Undersheriff Scott Smallwood at ssmallwood@co.sutter.ca.us.

"We also want to advise that while we appreciate the numerous offers to adopt confiscated animals, this is an active criminal investigation and all animals are currently considered evidence," the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said. "Until the case has been adjudicated, the animals must stay in the care of the Sutter Animal Services Authority or whomever they appoint. We will continue to update the community on this case."

If anyone has any criminal investigative leads related to this case, email Sutter County Deputy Arbaugh at marbaugh@co.sutter.ca.us.