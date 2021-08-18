DA files criminal charges filed Kern County Fair employee following blistering state audit

Aug. 18—The Kern County District Attorney's Office has filed felony charges against a Kern County Fair employee whose alleged misconduct was documented in a 2019 state audit.

On Wednesday, the DA's Office announced William Joseph Herbert, maintenance supervisor for the 15th District Agriculture Association, which runs the fair, has been charged with three counts of felony grand theft.

According to a DA news release, Herbert allegedly obtained 47,290 pounds of scrap materials from the fair and arranged for it to be turned in to recycling facilities. He did not turn the proceeds over to the 15th District, the DA said in the release.

A single charge of grand theft requires the suspect to take items valuing over $950, indicating the DA believes Herbert brought in at least $2,850.

An arrest warrant for Herbert has been issued, and he is being sought by law enforcement agencies.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Sam Morgen at 661-395-7415. You may also follow him on Twitter @smorgenTBC.