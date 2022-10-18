DA files murder, theft charges in traffic fatality reported Friday in west Wichita

A Hutchinson woman is facing murder, theft and other charges in connection with a traffic fatality reported Friday morning in the 3000 block of West Ninth Street in Wichita, according to court records and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Ashley J. Corley, 36, was arrested Friday around 9 p.m., Wichita police and Sedgwick County Jail booking records show. She made a first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon on four counts: first-degree felony murder, felony theft, failure to stop at an accident resulting in death and driving while suspended. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Wichita police have released few details about the deadly hit-and-run including the victim’s name.

Corley was being held in the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond on Tuesday.