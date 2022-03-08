DA: Former CB West choir director molested 2 students; district moved him to high school after first allegation

The former choir director at Central Bucks High School West sexually assaulted a sixth-grade student at Linden Elementary School 30 years ago and another student in his home about five years later, police said Tuesday.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the first student victim and his mother reported the inappropriate touching to the principal and guidance counselor shortly after it happened in the 1991-92 school year.

The school district then moved Joseph Ohrt from the elementary school to CB West, where the child would later attend high school, according to the DA's office.

"When the victim attended CB West, he was not in Ohrt’s class, but Ohrt would acknowledge him and sometimes call him a rat," reads a news release from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Ohrt is now charged with indecent assault of a person less than 14; indecent assault of a person less than 16 and two counts of corruption of a minor. He posted $100,000 bail and was released from Bucks County prison.

Ohrt was originally charged last month after police said he used a hidden camera to take video of a former student, now an adult, changing at his Buckingham home.

Ohrt was a longtime director of choral activities at CB West in Doylestown Borough. He was a teacher in the district for 34 years, and also served as chairman of the music department at the high school, according to a biography posted on his school site.

Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub on Tuesday said the two victims came forward after Ohrt was initially charged in February. Ohrt, he said, worked in the district for decades at several schools.

In the 1991 case, police said Ohrt took the child, then 11, to the music room at Linden Elementary while holding the victim’s backside with his hand and then had the child sit on his lap.

"During this interaction, Ohrt touched the victim's private parts over his clothing and then put his hand down the victim’s pants and underwear and touched the victim’s private parts directly," according to police.

In the second case, which the DA said occurred in 1995-96 school year, a student alleges abuse happened at Ohrt's then Doylestown Township home.

The student, who graduated CB West in 2001 had been in multiple choirs with Ohrt since he was 11, police said. The child also attended Pine Run Elementary School, Unami Middle School and Lenape Middle School.

At 13, the boy was babysitting for Ohrt and his wife .

"The victim was in the basement of the residence when Ohrt returned home. While in the basement, Ohrt came up behind the victim, put his arms around him and put his hand down the front of the victim’s pants touching the victim’s private parts," police said. "When the victim attempted to pull away, Ohrt hugged and kissed him."

Ohrt is on leave until his effective date of retirement, which is June 10. His retirement was accepted by the district's board of directors on Dec. 6, according to district spokeswoman Angela Linch.

Linch said he entered a leave of absence on Oct. 26.

The district is cooperating with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

"I anticipate that he will never teach at Central Bucks schools ever again," Weintraub said at a news conference Tuesday.

In addition to teaching at several schools, Ohrt was involved with summer camps with the district in recent years.

Weintraub asked any additional victims to come forward.

"If you or somebody you know has been victimized by this man, Joseph Ohrt, it's OK to speak your truth to us now," he said.

Ohrt was a well-respected educator at Central Bucks West and highly regarded for the program he ran there. Grammy Award-winning artist Pink was once his student prior to her rise to fame.

As a condition of bail, Ohrt was ordered to hand in his passport, have no contact with victims and have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

The DA's office is asking any other victims to come forward. Anyone with information may call Central Bucks Regional Police at 215-345-4143 or county detectives at 215-348-6354. Tips may also be sent through the DA's office CrimeWatch page at Bucksda.org.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: DA: Central Bucks District moved ex-CB West choir director to HS after assault allegations