DA: Former Chelsea School Committee member pleads guilty to child rape after offering boy a ride

A former Chelsea School Committee member pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old boy in 2021 after offering the child a ride in his car, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

Henry Wilson, 57, is facing five years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of rape and abuse of a child, enticement, and posing a child in sexual conduct on Thursday.

Prosecutors say the male victim was walking in the area of Broadway in Chelsea in June 2021 when Wilson offered him a ride in his car. Wilson then allegedly drive the victim to a parking lot where he committed the sexual assault. Portions of the sexual assault were recorded on a cell phone camera, according to prosecutors. The victim’s family became aware of the assault several days after the fact and contacted Chelsea police. Wilson was then interviewed, identified and arrested.

Judge Michael Ricciuti ordered Wilson to stay away from the victim, wear a GPS device with an exclusion zone around the victim’s home and school and have no unsupervised contact with children under 18, have no employment involving contact with children under 18, undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender.

“This case involves multiple levels of abuse, including Mr. Wilson abusing his status as an adult and his status as a person of authority, particularly a person of authority over school children. But more than anything else it involves the abuse of an innocent child, and Mr. Wilson now knows the consequences of such conduct. The courage of the victim and the victim’s family was crucial in moving this case forward,” Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW