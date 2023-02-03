DA: Former Lowell High School athletic trainer facing alleged sexual assault charges on students

A former Lowell High School athletic trainer is facing sexual assault charges after allegedly inappropriately touching two young female athletes while employed at the school.

Damon Amato, 32, of Northborough was arraigned last week on three counts of indecent assault and battery on persons over the age of 14, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

A scheduling conference is expected to be held on February 17.

There were no other details made immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

