DA: Former Milford second-grade teacher pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

A former Massachusetts elementary school teacher pleaded guilty to a charge of child pornography possession, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Vincent Kiejzo, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in Worcester federal court on Monday.

Kiejzo was arrested and charged with a criminal complaint in September 2020 after investigators searched his Milford home and found a USB drive plugged into his bedroom television with links to websites dedicated to the sexual exploitation of minors, U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said.

The USB drive also contained well as over 6,000 images of child pornography including images that involved infants.

Kiejzo was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2020.

He remains in custody and is due back for sentencing in April 2024.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, five years and up to lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

