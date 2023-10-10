DA: Former Tulare Co. deputy charged with torture

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A former policeman in Tulare County has been charged with multiple counts including torture towards three victims, said the Office of the District Attorney County of Tulare on Tuesday.

District Attorney Tim Ward has announced criminal charges against 49-year-old Richard Ray Ramirez for a weekend incident in Visalia involving an adult female. Ramirez was arrested on Oct. 8, 2023.

Tulare County officials say Ramirez was a former law enforcement officer in Tulare County and is charged with three felony counts – torture, injury to a significant other after a prior conviction, and kidnapping.

Court records state during the alleged crime Ramirez was said to be on parole for a May 2021 domestic violence conviction. In that case, a Tulare County jury found Ramirez guilty of felony dissuading a witness, felony stalking, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor corporal injury to a

significant other, making annoying phone calls, and disobeying a court order. The crimes

were committed against three victims.

The charges, said by attorneys, are enhanced with special allegations that Ramirez possesses prior serious felony convictions, strikes, and served a prison term, that he was in a position of trust, that the crimes were committed while on parole, and that the crimes included the personal infliction of great bodily injury under circumstances of domestic violence.

The DA’s Office says Ramirez was sentenced to five years, eight months before being released due to time served and other in-custody credits by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

At arraignment, court documents state Ramirez entered a not-guilty plea and remains in custody on no bail. A preliminary hearing conference/bail hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19 in

Department 3. If convicted of all charges, Ramirez faces life in prison.

