DA: Former youth pastor from NH pleads guilty to several counts of rape of a child

A former Seabrook, New Hampshire pastor who faced multiple counts of child rape returned to court on Thursday to change his plea to guilty.

Russell Davis, 70, who was first accused in 2018, pleaded guilty to raping two boys and a young man he met through the United Methodist Church in Newburyport, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Davis acknowledged committing three types of felonies – including rape of a child under age 16. Davis offered to mentor his victims and then sexually assaulted them – sometimes offering them gifts and cash afterward, according to DA Tucker.

Davis was sentenced to three to four years in state prison, followed by three years of probation. Also, he was ordered to register as a sex offender, receive sex offender treatment, have no contact with children under age 18, and have no contact with any of the victims or witnesses in the case.

The charges date back to the early 2000s when Davis was a licensed Methodist pastor serving in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine churches. His license was discontinued by the church for unrelated reasons.

