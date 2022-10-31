DA: Fort Collins undercover officer was removing GPS device from car when assaulted

A Fort Collins police sergeant was working undercover to remove a GPS tracking device from a vehicle in Loveland when he was assaulted, according to the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

A letter from District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin released Friday details the Sept. 29 assault of the officer.

Fort Collins police detectives in plain clothes were following up on a previous case in the area of North Boise Avenue and East Eighth Street in east Loveland about 8 p.m. that day when they were approached by a man they believe to be an acquaintance of the suspect in the case, according to a previous news release about the incident.

A man confronted and punched one of the officers, knocking him unconscious. The officer spent at least a week in the hospital, and Fort Collins Police Services spokesperson Kate Kimble told the Coloradoan on Monday that the officer is still recovering.

"Our detective's condition has stabilized and he continues to receive care as he recovers from significant injuries," Kimble said. "We appreciate the community's concern and ongoing support."

A Loveland man was arrested a week later on accusations of assaulting the officer.

Because no police force was alleged in this incident, the officers' conduct was not reviewed in the CIRT investigation, McLaughlin wrote in his decision letter issued Friday.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was activated to investigate the incident because, while there was no allegation of police force in the incident, it still met the definition of a "critical incident" in the CIRT protocols, McLaughlin wrote in his letter. That definition includes incidents occurring in the 8th Judicial District (Larimer and Jackson counties) involving two or more people in which a member of law enforcement is involved and serious bodily injury occurs.

The CIRT team was activated in this case because of the officer's serious injuries, according to McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said in his letter that the 8th Judicial District's CIRT protocol is "specifically written to include review of more actions than are statutorily required to be reviewed, in order to provide the community with the most independent and transparent information possible."

The suspect in the assault, Quentin Wallace, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony, on Oct. 7 in connection with this incident.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

