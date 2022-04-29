DA fumes after man is acquitted of sexual abuse

Apr. 29—A Norwich ex-convict who once served time for murder was acquitted of assault and sexual abuse by a judge in Chenango County Court on April 21.

Stephen Dale Pierce, who was 66 at the time of his arrest, was arrested on May 26, 2021 and indicted shortly after for first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree assault, forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment, Chenango County District Attorney Michael Ferrarese said.

Ferrarese said he was upset with the verdict.

"The evidence was overwhelming," he said. "It is decisions like these that will deter victims of sexual crimes from coming forward and telling their stories."

The judge was not persuaded by the prosecution's case, he said.

Ferrarese said the victim, who is developmentally delayed, "got on the stand and told the same story as the day she reported the incident." He said Pierce befriended the victim and took her behind the VFW in the city of Norwich. There "he says he was going to rape her," Ferrarese said. "He said he was then going to take her to the woods and sexually assault her and no one will hear her scream." The victim then said Pierce grabbed her breasts and pulled her hair as he pulled her head toward his lap, Ferrarese said.

According to an article from The Daily Star, after the attack, Pierce kept driving, Detective Sgt. Reuben Roach said, and the woman was able to escape from the vehicle in the parking lot of the grocery store from which 911 was called. She was taken to Chenango Memorial Hospital and was treated for her injuries.

Ferrarese said the emergency room doctor who treated her at the hospital testified in court that the victim received physical injuries to her breasts and head, which corroborated the victim's testimony. He said he also called two lay witnesses who described the victim's state after the incident and also said the victim told them what had happened to her.

"At the close of this testimony, the judge dismissed the assault third charge," Ferrarese said. "He claimed the people failed to prove intent of the defendant."

He said when Pierce took the stand, he admitted to assaulting the victim, but denied doing anything sexual. "He said he assaulted her to try to calm her down," Farrarese said.

Ferrarese said Judge Frank Revoir "deliberated for two hours and acquitted Pierce on all counts."

Pierce elected to be heard by a judge and not have a jury trial, Ferrarese said.

"Defendants can waive their right to a jury trial," he noted. "They could be in the middle of a jury trial and decide they want to be heard by the judge."

Pierce was convicted of felony murder in the course of attempted rape and first-degree manslaughter in the 1974 murder of Norwich 16-year-old Wendy Cooper.

Pierce was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, according to court records. He was granted lifetime parole in 2013 and released from Otisville Correctional Facility in Orange County. Roach said Pierce was released from parole a few years ago for good behavior.

