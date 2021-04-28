DA gang prosecutors took 'hood tour' of east side gang locales in pictures posted online

Apr. 28—A group of current and former Kern County District Attorney's Office employees took a "hood tour" of east Bakersfield neighborhoods riddled with gang violence and posted them on social media with a caption stating it was a "last hurrah" for one of the office's gang prosecutors.

In three images, three women and a man pose in front of neighborhood markets in three locations. The posts include hashtags for the East Side Crips and Country Boy Crips, which are Black street gangs that operate in those areas.

Photos of the images were posted on Facebook on Tuesday night by Joey Williams, a criminal justice reform advocate who helped form Faith in Action Kern County, a group of religious leaders who advocated for change at the Bakersfield Police Department.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer released a statement Wednesday morning in which she called the posts "disrespectful, inexcusable" and "a betrayal" to the community and said her department is investigating the situation.

"For decades, I have spent a career dedicated to improving and protecting areas of our county affected by gang violence. Let me be clear: It is unacceptable and inexcusable that a former employee would post something so offensive and disrespectful to the communities we work so hard to protect," the statement said. "The attitude, commentary, and behavior of the former employee does not reflect the values of the hundreds of employees at the District Attorney's Office and does not reflect the behavior and values that I demand from all employees. I have directed a full investigation into the conduct of the former employee and others involved and will take every action necessary to ensure that such a betrayal to our community and to the values of this office are not allowed to recur."

Local attorney Elliott Magnus, who is president of the criminal defense division of the Kern County Bar Association, said he saw the posts on Instagram stories on Saturday. He said he has since learned one of the women in the photo is leaving the District Attorney's office to take a job out of town and the photos were taken during a farewell party for her. Magnus said he and other attorneys in the community, who often represent defendants against gang charges, reacted strongly to the photos. Some likened the images to people "looking at animals at the zoo," Magnus said.

"The DA's office puts out this vibe that they protect these communities but when you make a game out of it ... you're really kind of tearing down that community more than anything," he said. "It's almost kind of ridiculing that community. It's in poor taste at the very least. And if we're thinking of someone having a fair and impartial jury, the DA's office should be above reproach."