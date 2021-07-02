DA: 'General melee' preceded shooting outside Salem restaurant

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·4 min read

Jul. 1—SALEM — Prosecutors say it was David "Banga" Avalo who shot Delroy Lindsay in the back at "close to point blank range" as he chased Lindsay down a downtown Salem alley on Valentine's Day.

Avalo's attorney says it wasn't his client, calling identifications by witnesses weak.

New details of the Feb. 14 shooting outside Brothers Taverna on Derby Street emerged during a detention hearing Thursday in Salem Superior Court. Avalo, 25, faces charges that include armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license.

At the time of the shooting, Avalo was on probation for a 2018 drug case in which he was also charged with assault and battery on a police officer — a factor that Salem Superior Court Judge Kathleen McCarthy Neyman cited Thursday in her decision to keep Avalo in custody.

She said that "indicates he is either unwilling or unable to abide by any conditions imposed by the court."

Prosecutor A.J. Camelio said the restaurant was crowded with people celebrating Valentine's Day on the evening of the shooting. People were drinking. And at a certain point, words were exchanged, said the prosecutor. "What are you looking at?" someone said, according to the prosecutor.

That touched off an argument and then punches being thrown. Quickly, Camelio said, things turned into a "general melee." People were rushing out. Among them were the victim and his friend.

Camelio said they were being chased by a man wearing a mask and a distinctive jacket, video surveillance shows.

They reached the end of the alley, which opens onto a parking area, with Avalo close behind, the prosecutor said. That's when Lindsay was shot from behind and fell forward, nearly being hit by a car whose driver was trying to leave. The driver of that car, Camelio said, "essentially had a front row seat" and was able to provide a description of the shooter.

The prosecutor said Lindsay's friend was still running as Avalo continued firing, shooting over parked cars, in an attempt to hit the other man.

"This defendant continued to shoot wildly in a parking lot that was crowded with people," said Camelio.

Lindsay, 26, was hit in the spine and paralyzed, said the prosecutor.

Avalo's attorney, Scott Gleason, said there's no evidence his client was the shooter other than surveillance video, where his face cannot be made out.

"It's impossible," Gleason said.

Neyman asked about the distinctive jacket.

Gleason suggested that the descriptions by witnesses varied, with one calling it "royal blue," another "navy blue," and a third "shiny blue."

"He's being held because there's a blue jacket, in the middle of January," Gleason told the judge. "There were probably 300 people in this facility and this is the only one of them that had this kind of jacket?"

But what about the identification by police, the judge asked.

Gleason suggested that the officer had a "significant history" of involvement with Avalo previously.

He also said that in part of the police report, it is noted that Avalo had tried to get into the restaurant at around 8:30 p.m. but was turned away due to overcrowding.

"So how is it that he's running out during the shooting?" Gleason asked.

But Camelio said police have found cellphone videos taken inside the restaurant, showing Avalo had gotten in at some point that evening.

Gleason had asked the judge to let his client out to live with his mother in Boston while awaiting trial.

Avalo also faces a hearing where officials are seeking to revoke his probation in the 2018 case. Avalo served about half of a state prison sentence before he was released, under a provision of the state's criminal justice reform law that allows for credit for good behavior.

A hearing on that is scheduled for Aug. 5.

The shooting, which was the second in what would turn into a series of violent incidents, led to a City Council hearing on what the police department was doing in response.

But police have repeatedly stressed that the shootings and other incidents were not random acts of violence.

Lindsay's family raised nearly $20,000 in a GoFundMe campaign that has since ended. His mother could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday on how Lindsay is doing.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Echoes of Sept. 11 lead Miami businessman to host condo collapse families

    When Miami-based businessman Andreas King-Geovanis heard that a condominium building in nearby Surfside had collapsed, he knew from experience the disaster would lead to displacement. The 31-year-old New York native, who runs a vacation rental property company, was still a child living with his family near the World Trade Center when it was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001. After news of the disaster at Champlain Towers South on June 24, King-Geovanis called his 165 staff members to a meeting to say his firm, Sextant Stays, would offer a month of rent-free housing to survivors and families of the people who are still missing.

  • Novavax says Taiwan has opted to get firm's COVID vaccine via COVAX

    Taiwan has chosen to get the Novavax Inc COVID-19 vaccine via the COVAX global sharing scheme for lower income countries, the company said on Friday, which would add much needed additional shots to the island's immunisation programme. Taiwan's vaccine orders include 4.76 million doses from COVAX, though so far it has only received slightly more than 600,000 from the scheme, all AstraZeneca Plc shots. Novavax, in an emailed statement, said it already had an agreement to supply its vaccine to the COVAX facility.

  • These Are the Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States

    Assuming, of course, that there’s such a thing as spoiling your pup too much.

  • How to keep your dog calm during fireworks this 4th of July

    Dogs and fireworks aren't always a great match. A veterinarian shares tips to calm your pet's anxiety during Fourth of July celebrations.

  • Humane Society of North Texas closes dog adoptions to prevent contagious disease spread

    The organization said that dogs recently housed in its shelter tested positive for distemper, a disease that affects the respiratory, gastrointestinal and central nervous systems of dogs.

  • Guilty: Ada County jury convicts Ammon Bundy on misdemeanor trespassing, resisting charges

    The candidate for governor and anti-government activist was found guilty after a four-day trial and brief jury deliberations.

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

    The bikers went to beat and rob the man for posing as a member of their clubs - but things didn’t go as planned.

  • Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

    A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe. Boswell's boyfriend during the murder, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.

  • Trip to the Dominican Republic turns into a vacation from hell: ‘We’ve lost everything.’

    It was supposed to be an eight-day getaway, a chance for three South Florida brothers to reconnect with family living in the Dominican Republic amid coronavirus lockdowns and quarantine.

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • A Former Cop Charged In The Capitol Attack Has Amassed An Arsenal Of Weapons Since Jan. 6

    Thomas Robertson, who was released from custody on the condition that he not possess firearms, had an M4 rifle, ammunition, and a partial pipe bomb when authorities searched his home. And he had just ordered 34 more guns online.View Entire Post ›

  • Video: Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street

    Surveillance video captured the man running up to the woman, tackling her to the ground, and forcibly touching her underneath her clothes before running off.

  • Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered the release of a woman who has spent 3 1/2 years in a state mental health facility after being convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character. Anissa Weier, 19, was sentenced to 25 years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in December 2017. Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren gave state officials 60 days to draw up a conditional release plan and sent Weier back to the mental hospital pending another hearing on Sept. 10.

  • He killed his Kennedale family to run off with another woman. Tonight, he was executed.

    John Hummel received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the December 2009 killings.

  • Police chief loses job after leaving KKK note for Black officer, Ohio mayor says

    An Ohio police chief lost his job after leaving a racist note for a Black officer, the mayor says.

  • Girl plays dead then FaceTimes grandma after parents, sister killed, Texas family says

    A Texas girl who survived a shooting that killed her parents and sister played dead before calling for help, her family says.

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Report: Fatal assisted living fire linked to cleaning ritual

    A father and son charged in a deadly fire at a suburban New York assisted living facility had been performing a pre-Passover cleaning ritual that involves heating kitchen utensils to burn off traces of forbidden food, the Journal News reported. It remains unclear what specific role Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer of Monsey and his son, Aaron Sommer, allegedly played in the March 23 fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley that killed a resident and a firefighter, the newspaper reported. Records show that the Evergreen Court fire was reported about 90 minutes after the Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer had left the facility after preparing the kitchen for Passover, the Journal News reported.

  • Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Charged With 15 Felony Counts in Tax Scheme

    The Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg have been charged with 15 felony counts in what prosecutors call a long-running scheme to evade taxes, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Weisselberg, who was accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million in income and surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., pleaded not guilty and was released on his own personal recognizance. Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas stated after the arraignment that “political