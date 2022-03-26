DA gets national grant to promote victims' rights.

Anderson County District Attorney General David Clark has received funding from the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators through a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime within the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice, to promote community awareness of crime victims' rights and services during the 2022 National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

David Clark

The awarded funding will be used to promote a Crime Victims Candlelight Vigil and Resource Fair April 30 in Anderson County as a community awareness project, a news release stated. The project is part of the National Crime Victims' Rights Week, an annual observance that takes place April 24 through 30.

"The support from NAVAA and OVC for our 2022 National Crime Victims' Rights Week activities will help us help crime victims," Clark stated in a release. "Members of our community are encouraged to help promote justice through service to crime victims by joining our Candlelight Vigil and Resource Fair and supporting victim assistance programs on a daily basis."

First designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, National Crime Victims' Rights Week increases general public awareness of, and knowledge about the wide range of rights and services available to people who have been victimized by crime. The theme for 2022 National Crime Victims' Week is "Rights, access, equity for all victims."

Since 2024, the NCVRW Community Awareness Project has provided financial and technical assistance to community projects that promote victim and public awareness activities and innovative approaches to victim outreach and public education about victims' rights and services during National Crime Victims' Rights Week. The Anderson County Crime Victims funding by OVC for 2022 from applications that were submitted nationwide.

For more information about national efforts to promote 2022 National Crime Victims' Rights Week, please visit the Office for Victims of Crime website at www.ovc.gov.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: District Attorney wins national grant to promote victims' rights.