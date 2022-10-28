DA gets 'Rust' investigation from Sheriff's Office

Oct. 28—The criminal investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust a year ago inched forward Thursday when the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office provided its completed report to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, both agencies confirmed.

"The District Attorney and her team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges," a spokeswoman for District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "As with all cases that the District Attorney handles, her focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the state of New Mexico and pursuing justice."

Carmack-Altwies recently told state officials she had identified up to four potential defendants in the case, including the film's star, Alec Baldwin, who on Oct. 21, 2021, was holding a prop gun that discharged on the set. A bullet from the weapon killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said he didn't pull the gun's trigger, but FBI records released in August indicated the revolver was fully functional and unlikely to discharge without the trigger being pulled. An Office of the Medical Investigator report classifies Hutchins' death as accidental.

A search warrant affidavit says Rust cast and crew members were inside a church building at the Bonanza Creek movie ranch south of Santa Fe for a rehearsal when assistant director David Halls grabbed a prop gun from a rolling cart outside, handed the weapon to Baldwin and yelled, "Cold gun" — indicating it didn't contain live rounds.

Shortly afterward, the affidavit says, Hutchins was struck in the chest, and Souza was wounded in the shoulder by the same bullet.

"The sheriff's office will continue to work with the district attorney's office in support of their review of the case," a sheriff's office spokesman said in an email Thursday.

Carmack-Altwies has stopped short of saying she'll charge anyone in the case and has said if her office decides to bring charges, it will be through the use of preliminary hearings to determine whether there is enough evidence to prosecute individuals.

The state Board of Finance awarded Carmack-Altwies more than $317,000 recently after she told officials she could need about $635,000 to hold up to four jury trials in the case, naming Baldwin as a possible defendant.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has been named in several lawsuits regarding the incident, including a wrongful death claim filed by the cinematographer's family. Baldwin reached a settlement with the family earlier this month, the terms of which have not been disclosed.

The district attorney has named former Clovis-area District Attorney Andrea Reeb as special prosecutor in the case and contracted with spokeswoman Heather Brewer to respond to media inquiries, which have poured in from national and international outlets.

Asked last month what specific charges could be brought in the case, Carmack-Altwies said her office is "looking at all the homicide statutes and any gun statutes under New Mexico criminal code."

In response to a question about how long it might be before the District Attorney's Office makes charging decisions in the case, Brewer said the office would conduct "a thorough and timely investigation and make a decision in a timely manner."