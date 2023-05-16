DA Gonzalez confesses to writ, then appeals to Supreme Court

Western Circuit District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez on Friday filed a motion ‘confessing” to a writ of mandamus, a motion that basically orders her to comply with the statutory duties of the office. But on the same day, she appealed the case.

The writ was filed against Gonzalez by an Athens businessman, Jarrod Miller, who has alleged that the district attorney is not complying with state law in the supervision of her office.

Gonzalez had attempted to have Senior Superior Court Judge David Emerson dismiss the suit in a hearing on May 8, but Emerson denied the motion.

District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez is taking a civil case against her to the Supreme Court of Georgia.

In response to that decision, Gonzalez’s lawyer, Derek Bauer of Atlanta, filed a motion asking for an “immediate review” of the decision. Again, Emerson denied the motion in a May 11 ruling.

Then the next day, Bauer filed the motion that Gonzalez would confess to the writ of mandamus, but he then filed a motion to appeal the case to the Supreme Court of Georgia.

The filing to the Supreme Court has the effect of preventing Miller’s attorney, Kevin Epps, from doing what he said he has been trying to do for weeks.

“They do not want me to take her deposition,” Epps said Monday.

“I attempted to have discovery with her the afternoon they filed the confession of judgment,” Epps said, but he discovered that her attorney had subsequently filed the notice of appeal to the Supreme Court.

The district attorney has said this is a case that should not have been brought, and yet they confessed to it, Epps said. The writ of mandamus was filed earlier this year in Clarke County Superior Court.

In the May 8 hearing, where Emerson denied Gonzalez’s motion to dismiss the suit, the judge based the ruling on her statements she made about not prosecuting certain cases.

“The court finds if the defendant has adopted such a policy, she has grossly abused her discretion,” the judge wrote. He noted that the plaintiff had filed the suit seeking “to have her perform her mandated duty to enforce the state criminal code” and was not seeking to remove her from office.

Gonzalez was critical of Emerson’s decision.

Emerson, who is from Douglas County, was appointed to hear the case after the judges in the Western Circuit were all recused from hearing the matter.

Gonzalez said the judge’s decision endorses a misuse of the mandamus as it deprives her of prosecutorial discretion.

Gonzalez, now two years into her role at the circuit’s top prosecutor, also said the case shows how the mandamus writ could be “weaponized for political gain.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Lawsuit against DA Gonzalez appealed to Supreme Court