DA: Haverhill High School coaches and player charged for involvement in hazing incidents

Two Haverhill High School coaches and a player were charged for their roles in three alleged hazing incidents that took place over the course of nearly 2 months at the school, according to authorities.

48-year-old Timothy O’Connor, the head football coach, was charged with intimidation of a witness, failure to file a 51A, and failure to report hazing. 27-year-old Michael Attah, an assistant coach, was charged with intimidation of a witness and failure to file a 51A. 18-year-old Jesse Rodriguez, a player, was charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years of age or older, assault and battery and hazing.

All three men were arraigned Tuesday in Haverhill District Court.

The Essex County DA says that on three occasions between August 18 and October 12, 2022, hazing occurred at Haverhill High School athletic facilities targeting three different people. The coaches became aware of the hazing, according to officials, and failed to report it. Furthermore, the DA says the coaches either discouraged a victim from reporting it or encouraged the destruction of evidence.

Charges are also being sought against 5 juveniles as a result of the investigation, according to Haverhill Police.

O’Connor and Attah were ordered to stay away from Haverhill High School and have no contact with the victims, witnesses, or members of the football team and to not participate in any coaching. Rodriguez was ordered to stay away from the school and have no contact with the victims, no use of social media and no participation of organized sports.

O’Connor’s bail was set at $750, Attah’s was set at $350 and Rodriguez’s bail was set at $200.

Boston 25 has reached out to Haverhill Public Schools for comment.

