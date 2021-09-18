DA hires dog to support victims, staff

Sep. 18—Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady announced a new addition to his staff this week: Rose, a three-year-old black Labrador.

The canine, donated by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in partnership with the Pups with a Purpose program, will be assigned as a "comfort dog."

The dog is intended to help relieve stress and tensions for victims of crimes as they move through the criminal justice system.

"We've seen first-hand how crime victims who are under such stress and strain, introduced to the dog and can see their emotions taper down before they sit in a court room," said Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman in a news release.

"Child victims will have the opportunity to have Rose there to calm them down and assure them that they are in a safe place so they can tell their story and not feel afraid of what happens if they tell it," Broady said.