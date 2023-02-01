DA hopes t-shirt could yield new clues in unsolved Holly Piirainen murder case

Nearly thirty years after 10-year-old Holly Piirainen was abducted and murdered from Sturbridge, authorities are hoping a T-shirt recovered near the scene of the crime might help break this unsolved case.

It is a simple white tank top T-shirt with the word Boston printed across the front in blue, purple, and pink, but it could be a critical clue in the still unsolved murder of Holly Piirainen.

The T-shirt was recovered by Massachusetts State Police in October 1993 in the woods of Brimfield, in the area where Holly’s body was located.

The shirt was subjected to forensic testing and could be sent out for more testing.

Source: Body exhumed in Mass. in connection with unsolved disappearance, murder of Holly Piirainen

Now the Hampden County DA is asking the public for help.

“We’re interested in finding out more about this T-shirt. This evidence was collected back in 1993. It was stored appropriately. It was preserved. It has always been a part of this investigation and now given the status of this investigation the phase we’re in, we want to know more about the shirt,” DA Anthony Gulluni said at a news conference.

Holly Piirainen was last seen at about noon on August 5th 1993, while visiting her grandmother’s waterfront summer home in Sturbridge.

Holly vanished while she and her five-year-old brother set out to play with a neighbor’s newborn collie pups.

Holly’s brother came back home, alone. Holly was gone, only her sneaker was left behind.

Weeks later, on October 23, 1993, hunters found Holly’s body, five miles away, in the woods near Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.

Holly’s killer has never been found.

And now this T-shirt is emerging as a tantalizing clue.

“I’m glad that it’s being shared. I hope that it does bring that tip that we are waiting for,” Carla Jackman, Holly’s Aunt said.

Jackman is now the spokesman for Holly’s family, who attended the DA’s news conference.

Three decades has not dimmed their hope for justice.

“She was my niece, she was her granddaughter, she was a sister, a daughter,” Jackman said. “Just the family would really, really, appreciate some closure.”

Story continues

Holly Piirainen’s family is offering a $40,000 Reward.

If you have any information, contact the Holly Piirainen Tip Line at : 413.426.3507.

New England's Unsolved: Holly Piirainen 25 Years Later

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW