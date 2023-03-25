DA: Human remains discovered in Stoughton cemetary, not in a coffin

State Police investigating after human remains were found in a local cemetery on Wednesday.

“Workers digging a fresh grave at the Dry Pond Cemetery on Bay Road in Stoughton came upon what they believed to be a set of human remains on Wednesday not contained in a coffin,” according to Stoughton Police.

On Friday authorities carefully excavated those remains and transported them to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston.

The origin of the remains, the identity of the person, the cause and manner of that person’s death, as well as how the remains became interred at Dry Pond Cemetery are all unknown and under active investigation.

No further information has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

