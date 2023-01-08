DA: Husband of missing Cohasset mom to be arraigned Monday on charges of allegedly misleading police

The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset mother that hasn’t been seen for a week, has been arrested for allegedly misleading police in their investigation into her disappearance.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, Brian Walshe, 46, was brought into custody Sunday afternoon on charges of allegedly misleading the investigation into his wife’s disappearance.

“During the course of that investigation, police developed probable cause to believe that her husband Brian Walshe had committed the crime of misleading police investigators,” said Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Family members told Cohasset Police that Ana Walshse was supposed to take a rideshare to Logan Airport on New Year’s Day in order to fly to Washington D.C. Ana works for Washington D.C.- based real estate company Tishman Speyer and owns a second home in the nation’s capital.

According to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley, a family member last saw her in her Cohasset home between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day. There is no indication she ever arrived at the airport and Walshe’s cellphone, credit and debit cards have been inactive since her disappearance on January 1.

Brian Walshe and Ana’s employer reported her missing two days later on Wednesday, January 3.

On Friday, January 6, members of the Cohasset police department and the Massachusetts Special Emergency Response Team began combing the area woods near Walshe’s Cohasset home. The ground search was suspended on Saturday, with authorities announcing they would not actively resume the search unless they gained new information that warranted its renewal.

Despite the announcement of the suspended search, police cruisers descended on the Walshe’s home Sunday morning. Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset police officers could be seen filing in and out of the Walshe’s home. Three children were also spotted being shuttered into cars that then drove away from the house. Ana and Brian Walshe have three children together.

Story continues

The Norfolk County DA would not comment on the current whereabouts of the Walshe children.

A spokesperson for the Cohasset Police department told Boston 25 News on Saturday that detectives from the town’s police department and Massachusetts State Police arrived in Washington D.C. Saturday before returning the next day.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Norfolk County DA to see if any search warrants have been executed but the offices would not comment.

Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW