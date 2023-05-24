DA identifies 22-year-old shot and killed in Waltham, suspect still on the run

Authorities on Wednesday identified the 22-year-old who was shot and killed in Waltham earlier this week.

Shelson Jules, 22 of Waltham was found early Monday morning on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Lyman Street and Faneuil Road, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Jules was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There have been no arrests made in the shooting.

A neighborhood resident told Boston 25 that she woke up after hearing multiple gunshots ring out.

“I just heard shots. Like about four of five shots. But there was no noise, no yelling, no cars speeding away,” the resident said. “They were fast. Like you hear on TV, just bang, bang, bang.”

A silver sedan with a shattered window was also spotted in an area that was roped off with yellow police tape.

This is an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Waltham police at 781-314-3550 or Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office at 781-897-6600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW