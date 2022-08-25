DA identifies 4 family members who died in murder-suicide that spanned multiple crime scenes in Lynn

Authorities have identified four family members who were found dead Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes in Lynn.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 98 Rockaway Street just before 3 p.m. learned a 31-year-old Kahosay Sharifi had fatally shot her 66-year-old father, Mohamad Sharifi, and her 34-year-old brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Kahosay Sharifi then traveled to 44 Laighton Street, where she fatally shot Abdul Halin, the 56-year-old father of her brother-in-law, Blodgett said.

Blodgett said Kahosay Sharifi then traveled to the parking lot of a Stop & Shop on Washington Street, where she took her own life. Investigators noted that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities are continuing to interview witnesses and the motive remains unclear.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Lynn police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW