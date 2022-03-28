DA identifies Lawrence shooting victim

Mar. 28—LAWRENCE — A man shot and killed on Essex Street early Sunday was identified as Jose Delacruz, 32, of Lawrence, authorities confirmed.

Police are investigating the deadly shooting near the Bank of America ATM at 257 Essex St., according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

Delacruz was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence and state police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.