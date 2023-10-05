DA identifies suspect in Holyoke shooting that claimed life of baby delivered after mom was wounded

Law enforcement officials have identified one of the suspects arrested in connection with a brazen daylight shooting in Holyoke on Wednesday that claimed the life of a baby that was delivered after the gunfire hit its mother.

Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Holyoke District Court on a charge of murder in a shooting that occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Sargeant Street, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Additional charges are also likely.

Sanchez was one of three male suspects involved in the shooting that sent at least one round flying into a public transportation bus, where a pregnant woman was seated, the DA’s office said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, who was delivered, needed life-saving medical services and tragically passed away.

“There are no words that could be sufficient in the face of what happened today to people in the Holyoke community, including innocent bystanders on a regional transit authority bus,” Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement. Our thoughts are with them. And so are our hearts and our sorrow. Our prayers go out to everyone who has been, and will continue to be, affected by this senseless act of violence.”

Gov. Maura Healey reacted to the shooting, saying in a statement, “Every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy, especially those taken far, far too soon. My heart goes out to the victims, families, and all of Holyoke in the wake of this afternoon’s senseless shooting.”

The names of the other suspects haven’t been released.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Holyoke police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

