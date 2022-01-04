DA identifies victim in officer-involved shooting

Jan. 4—The 22-year-old man who was shot by police last week as they attempted to serve a warrant has been released from the hospital and transferred to Crawford County jail.

Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo identified the man as Justin Michael Burlingham of Saegertown. He has been held in lieu of $35,000 since Wednesday following his arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Burlingham was arraigned and held on charges related to an alleged Dec. 25 domestic incident in Hayfield Township, according to DiGiacomo. He has not been charged in the Dec. 26 incident that left him wounded and hospitalized for several days.

Burlingham was shot Dec. 26 at approximately 7:15 p.m. when Pennsylvania State Police arrived at a Hayfield Township residence in the 18000 block of Birch Drive to serve an arrest warrant for charges related to the alleged incident the previous day.

Troopers arriving at the residence encountered Burlingham armed with a gun, according to a police statement released last week. Troopers then discharged their firearms, striking him.

Neither the original police statement on the incident last week nor the update issued Monday provided details regarding how many troopers were involved or how many shots were fired, nor did the statements offer any description of the injuries the man sustained.

DiGiacomo said she had no comment on the pending police investigation.

No additional information will be released until investigation of the incident is complete, according to Trooper Andrew Hacke.

After Burlingham was shot, troopers rendered first aid, according to police, and he was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie.

"Upon conclusion of this investigation the Crawford County District Attorney will review the case, all forensic reports, and make a charging recommendation," an update from police stated on Monday. "The Pennsylvania State Police requests the public to remain patient, we are actively investigating this incident and are providing all investigative updates to the District Attorney's office as appropriate."

The six misdemeanor charges filed against Burlingham in the Dec. 25 incident consist of two counts of terrorist threats, two counts of simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering a child. He also faces two summary counts of harassment.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 11 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.