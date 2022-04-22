DA indites Camden County man on felony murder in death of cousin

A Camden County man who opened fire at deputies as they were serving a search warrant at his home last year resulting in his cousin’s death, has been indicted for felony murder, gun, and drug charges.

Action News Jax told you Wednesday that Georgia District Attorney Keith Higgins said he will not be pursuing criminal charges against the two deputies involved in the narcotics search warrant in Woodbine in May 2021 that resulted in the death of Latoya James.

Higgins said he will instead be charging the resident of the home, 47-year-old Varshan Brown, for the death of his cousin.

The felony murder count alleges that Brown committed aggravated assault when he opened fire at the deputies during the execution of the early morning search warrant, leading them to return fire and strike James.

In addition to felony murder, Brown is charged with two counts of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, commission of a crime by a convicted felon through use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brown is currently incarcerated in the Camden County Jail.

