DA: Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell at Lawrence Police Department

Authorities are investigating how a Lawrence man died while he was being held as an inmate in a cell at the Lawrence Police Department headquarters, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Lawrence Police Chief Michael McCarthy said Saturday.

Christian Marte-Martinez, 25, of 45 Fern St. was placed into the cell at 1:15 a.m. Saturday after being arrested earlier in the night, Tucker said in a statement.

About 5 a.m., police found Marte-Martinez unresponsive in the cell. They began CPR and other life-saving measures before he was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

