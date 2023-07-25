DA investigating after body washes up on Salisbury Beach

An investigation is underway after a body washed up on a beach in Salisbury early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A person walking along Salisbury Beach noticed the body of a man floating along the shoreline near 4 Ocean Front Drive, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Salisbury police responded to the scene, pulled the man’s body to shore, and pronounced him dead. His name hasn’t been made public.

State police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office are assisting Salisbury police with the death investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

