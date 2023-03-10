DA investigating after body washes up on South Shore beach

An investigation is underway after a body was found on a beach on the South Shore on Thursday.

Plymouth officers responding to White Horse Beach in the area of 6 Boathouse Lane just before 4:45 p.m. found a man washed up on the shoreline, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead by firefighters and EMTs who were called to the scene.

An abandoned vehicle was found in the area where the victim was found, investigators noted.

There is no foul play suspected at this time.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Plymouth police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW