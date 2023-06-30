DA investigating death at Sterling Police Department

Authorities have launched an investigation into an “unattended death” at the Sterling Police Department.

The death of a person who was in custody at the department occurred on June 23, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The person who died hasn’t been identified.

Investigators are now awaiting autopsy results and toxicology reports.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Sterling police with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

