DA investigating after Easton officer fires gun during stand-off, woman found deceased

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office is investigating after a member of the Easton Police Department fired their gun during a stand-off at a home in which the barricaded woman was found deceased Sunday.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Officers responded to the home on Spooner Street for a well-being check after a family member reported the 56-year-old woman threatened to harm herself.

The woman was in possession of a weapon when officers arrived, according to the Easton Police Department.

After evacuating the other residents of the home, a perimeter was established.

When the woman appeared in the home’s entryway with the weapon, police say one of the officers, fearing for their safety, fired a single shot at the woman.

Negotiators then made several attempts to reach the woman by phone. The regional response team members then entered the home and found the woman deceased.

Police did not state specifics regarding the woman’s cause of death. She has not been identified by officials.

State Police assigned to the Bristol County DA’s office are investigating the matter.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW