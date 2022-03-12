DA investigation: Fired Tennessee vaccine chief didn't buy muzzle

A new investigation found Tennessee's former vaccine chief, Michelle Fiscus, did not send a dog muzzle to herself, according to a report from Nashville prosecutors first obtained by WSMV.

Driving the news: The memo criticized a 2021 state investigation that stated the muzzle was purchased with Fiscus' credit card.

The prosecutor's report said the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security's "cursory inquiry" failed to take additional steps to determine who was behind the purchase made on a "duplicate Amazon account" set up in Fiscus' name.

Upon further investigation, the district attorney's office determined "it is evident that Dr. Michelle Fiscus' personal identifying information was compromised, exposed, and used by unknown actors."

There was no evidence Fiscus was involved, according to the report.

Why it matters: This is the latest development in a long-running controversy surrounding Fiscus, who was fired last year amid criticism from Republican lawmakers who were upset about health department efforts to convince teenagers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fiscus said someone sent the muzzle during her last days on the job and that she interpreted it as a threat.

She was fiercely critical of the state's initial investigation into the matter, which she called "shoddy." She denied she bought the muzzle and requested the local investigation.

What she's saying: Fiscus told Axios she's had to wait "seven long months for the truth to be reported," and she welcomes "additional inquiry into the sender's identity."

"The TN Department of Safety's initial report intimated I sent this muzzle to myself and released it to the press without my knowledge, causing me substantial professional and personal damage," Fiscus said in a statement.

"I should not have had to pursue an outside investigation on my own, but I am grateful to Nashville Metro Police and the Davidson County District Attorney for their thorough investigation."

State of play: Nashville investigators researched the out-of-state IP address and phone number linked with the muzzle order and the duplicate Amazon account.

They interviewed people associated with the IP address and phone number, in Texas and Pennsylvania, but were not able to establish a connection between them and "anyone living or working in the State of Tennessee."

The DA's report did not rule out a political motivation for the muzzle order, but stated "no specific actor can be identified at this time."

