DA: Investigation ongoing in murder case

Sep. 27—BEVERLY — Details surrounding the case against a Beverly man charged with murder six months ago continue to be kept from the public.

John T. Shairs, 51, was charged in March with killing Tina Amore, 49. Amore died in December.

At his arraignment in April, Essex County prosecutors asked that the case file in the murder, as well as two other open cases against Shairs, be sealed from public view pending a probable cause hearing.

That probable cause hearing has been postponed several times, most recently on Friday. The files remain sealed.

Most felony cases in Essex County do not get a probable cause hearing; prosecutors most often present their case to a grand jury, in secret, seeking an indictment. and under a law enacted more than a decade ago in Massachusetts, all grand jury transcripts are automatically sealed.

Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office, said on Friday that the Shairs matter is still under investigation.

