DA: Investigation underway after 26-year-old killed in Brockton shooting
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 26-year-old man in Brockton Wednesday night.
Brockton Police responded to 19 West Park Street at 7:30 p.m. where they located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The male victim, who is unidentified at this time, was medflighted to a Boston Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.
No other details regarding the shooting or a suspect has been released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
