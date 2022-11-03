DA: Investigation underway after 26-year-old killed in Brockton shooting

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 26-year-old man in Brockton Wednesday night.

Brockton Police responded to 19 West Park Street at 7:30 p.m. where they located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The male victim, who is unidentified at this time, was medflighted to a Boston Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.

No other details regarding the shooting or a suspect has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

