DA: Investigation underway after parents, teenage daughter found dead in Dover home

An investigation is underway after three family members were found dead in a home in Dover, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, authorities announced Friday.

Officers responding to a 911 call at a home on Wilson’s Way just before 7:30 p.m. spoke with a relative who stopped by the house and found a man, woman, and their daughter dead inside, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

“Dover police responded to the home to find an adult male, adult female, and their teenage daughter deceased,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, it is not believed that there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to this incident.”

The names of those who were found dead haven’t been released.

While there were no additional details immediately available, the DA’s office said more information was expected to be released by “mid-morning” on Friday.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Dover police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

