DA to issue report on police shooting in Watsontown

Jun. 15—WATSONTOWN — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he does not have a timetable for issuing a preliminary report on Friday's fatal trooper-involved shooting.

On Friday, officials said a 70-year-old Northumberland County man died when police exchanged fire with him outside a home just south of Watsontown. William Michael Kradlak Jr., 70, died at the scene of the incident, according to Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley.

What led Kradlak to fire at police outside 7720 State Route 44 in Delaware Township isn't clear and pending an investigation. State police declined to comment.

Per state police regulations, a joint investigation is being conducted by the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office and state police, Trooper Mark Reasner, a state police spokesman, said. State police did not release the name of the officer who fired, also per state police regulation. Now Matulewicz will prepare a report based on the investigation and decide whether the shooting was justified, according to state regulations and the law.

Matulewicz did not say when the report would be completed. It will be the second produced by his office this year. In January, the DA cleared a Stonington state trooper who shot at a suspect in October.

On Oct. 23, Sunbury police were dispatched to the VP Racing gas station, formally known as the Valero, on South Front Street, for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived they discovered the man they were searching for, police said. When officers approached, the man told them he wanted to die by "suicide by cop," police said.

The man flashed what appeared to be a handgun, police said.

"My final determination is that the trooper was not only justified in the shooting but also showed good judgment in only a split second," he said at the time. "This trooper acted to protect a fellow officer, the other law enforcement officers present, and the public at large."

It is unclear as to why Kradlak and police were involved in the incident on Friday. Matulewicz said he does not comment on pending investigations.

Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton, issued a warrant Friday night to Trooper Jessica Naschke. Investigators sought evidence inside the home owned by Kradlak's half-brother, police said. Items sought included firearms and ammunition, cellphones and electronic communication devices, documents including potentially a suicide note, recording devices and video surveillance footage, the warrant states.

A state trooper first responded to the home just after 3 p.m. following a 911 hangup call. According to the warrant, Kradlak refused to identify himself and sought to prevent the responding trooper from speaking with the homeowner, police said.

When the homeowner ultimately exited the house to speak with the trooper, state police said Kradlak was observed holding a gun that he is believed to have pulled from his waistband and unlocked the gun's safety, the warrant states.

Police said the homeowner also refused to identify Kradlak, though the homeowner appeared in good health and not to be in distress.

After the shooting, the warrant states that troopers cleared the home as a safety check and observed multiple firearms throughout the home.