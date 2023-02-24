DA: Johnstown drug warrant sweep nets nine

Feb. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A two-year investigation by a range of law enforcement agencies continued this week as police arrested nine people who are accused of conspiring with a Johnstown drug dealer, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Friday.

Investigators handling a drug probe that began in late 2021 alleged that Mbazulwane Gxuluwe and his associates made trips to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to obtain narcotics to distribute in the Johnstown area, Neugebauer said in a press release. Gxuluwe was arrested and charged in August 2022 and is awaiting trial.

The nine alleged Gxuluwe associates who were rounded up on Thursday on arrest warrants issued a day earlier were identified by Neugebauer as:

—Jessica Schilling, 32, of the 200 block of Iolite Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal use of a communications facility;

—Charles Bizich, 36, of the 200 block of Iolite Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal use of a communications facility;

—Larae Lewis, 25, of the 200 block of Derby Street, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal use of a communications facility;

—Markiy "Wes" Williams, 19, of the 100 block of Leslie Street, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and corrupt organization;

—Ciera Primus, 21, of the 700 block of Thomas Avenue, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, criminal use of a communications facility and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities;

—Shawn Brousseau, 37, of the 300 block of Stonycreek Street, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal use of a communications facility;

—Danny Knipple, 61, of the 300 block of First Street, East Conemaugh, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal use of a communications facility;

—Daesha Haselrig, 27, of the 500 block of Lunen Street, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal use of a communications facility;

—and Erica Gxuluwe, 57, of the 200 block of David Street, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal use of a communications facility.

All were taken to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

"The extensive investigation in this matter, which required the cooperation of several level of laws enforcement across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, culminated in the arrest not only of Mr. Gxuluwe in 2022, but several more individuals," Neugebauer said in the press release. "Once again, law enforcement has shown their tenacity and dedication. ... The message is clear, if you deal drugs in our community, we will use every tool in our arsenal to bring you to justice."

Also during Thursday's warrant sweep, police found three people with outstanding arrest warrants at a residence in the 800 block of Wood Street in Johnstown's Hornerstown section. Neugebauer identified them as Jamie Blough Sr., Casper Seymour and Kenneth Meek. Authorities allegedly seized $9,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine from the residence and its garage.