DA: Joseph Early: Body found in Millbury house; 911 caller in custody

MILLBURY - One person is under arrest after a body was found at a house on Millbury Avenue Saturday afternoon.

"I want to relay to the citizens of Millbury that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Police Chief Brian Lewos said.

About 3 p.m. Saturday, the Police Department receive a 911 from 303 Millbury Ave. Officers responding to the scene found a deceased person, according to District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Another person, later determined to be the 911 caller, was found at the back of the house, Early said. That person was taken into custody, charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Early, who discussed the case during a news conference in Millbury Saturday evening, said the arrested person was initially taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. The DA did not specify the injuries or other details of the case.

"We're going to let the experts to their job...and we'll go wherever the evidence takes us," Early said.

The victim and second person were familiar to one another, authorities said.

