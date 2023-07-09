DA: Jury convicts gang member of attempted murder

Jul. 8—A Kern County jury found a gang member guilty of first-degree attempted murder in a shooting on West Lerdo Highway in Shafter, according to the Kern County District Attorney's office.

On June 26 and July 5, Elijah Sanchez was also convicted of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and possession of an unregistered handgun in a public place. The jury also found that he personally used a firearm resulting in great bodily injury to the victim and possessed an unregistered firearm for the benefit of a criminal gang, according to prosecutors.

The convictions stem from a Feb. 9 incident in which a verbal altercation escalated to Sanchez brandishing a firearm, chasing the victim and shooting him. Once the victim fell to the ground, Sanchez stood over him, firing additional rounds and striking him in the head. The victim was hospitalized and survived.

Sanchez fled, buried the firearm and was arrested by Shafter police.

He faces upward of 32 years to life in prison at his Aug. 9 sentencing.